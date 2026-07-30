Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

Steven Madden has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

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Steven Madden Price Performance

Steven Madden stock traded up $4.43 on Thursday, reaching $47.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,134,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,135. The business's fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.15. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.89%.The company had revenue of $665.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHOO

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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