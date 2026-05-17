Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.8750.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

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Steven Madden Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm's 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $653.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,095.20. This trade represents a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,283,806 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $277,342,000 after purchasing an additional 200,013 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,208 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $115,613,000 after purchasing an additional 528,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,784,943 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $115,965,000 after purchasing an additional 367,459 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,720,354 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $91,077,000 after purchasing an additional 334,058 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,539 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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