Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Steven Madden alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $758.53 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.76%.The company's revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Steven Madden's payout ratio is 135.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steven Madden news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 3,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $291,095.20. The trade was a 29.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 892 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Steven Madden, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Steven Madden wasn't on the list.

While Steven Madden currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here