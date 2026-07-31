Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.1250.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

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Key Steven Madden News

Here are the key news stories impacting Steven Madden this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.44 , topping the $0.33 consensus estimate and more than doubling the $0.20 reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 19.1% year over year to $665.9 million , exceeding estimates of $635.4 million. Steven Madden Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was , topping the $0.33 consensus estimate and more than doubling the $0.20 reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose , exceeding estimates of $635.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Management updated its fiscal 2026 outlook to EPS of $2.05–$2.15 and revenue of approximately $2.8 billion , signaling continued growth and a rebound in margins. Steve Madden boosts outlook amid strong quarterly rebound

Management updated its fiscal 2026 outlook to EPS of and revenue of approximately , signaling continued growth and a rebound in margins. Positive Sentiment: Needham analyst Tom Nikic reaffirmed a Buy rating and maintained a $52 price target , citing the quarterly beat and margin recovery. Steven Madden Buy Rating Reaffirmed

Needham analyst Tom Nikic reaffirmed a rating and maintained a , citing the quarterly beat and margin recovery. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share , payable September 24 to shareholders of record September 11, representing an annualized dividend of $0.84 and an approximately 1.8% yield.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 24 to shareholders of record September 11, representing an annualized dividend of $0.84 and an approximately 1.8% yield. Neutral Sentiment: Although the earnings outlook was updated, the midpoint of the $2.05–$2.15 EPS range is modestly below the $2.12 analyst consensus, leaving execution and demand trends important for further upside.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steven Madden news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $25,900.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,057 shares in the company, valued at $322,038.29. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $230,276.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,848. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 6,270 shares of company stock worth $276,992 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 892 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company's stock.

Steven Madden Stock Up 10.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.89%.The business had revenue of $665.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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