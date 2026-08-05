Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Arian Simone Reed Sells 1,250 Shares

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) Director Arian Simone Reed sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $60,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $399,636.96. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arian Simone Reed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Arian Simone Reed sold 475 shares of Steven Madden stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $20,814.50.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of Steven Madden stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $25,900.56.

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Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,271. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $665.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Steven Madden's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio is 42.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHOO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth approximately $36,451,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $33,319,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,926 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $58,198,000 after acquiring an additional 814,318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,170.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 568,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,208 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $115,613,000 after purchasing an additional 528,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company's stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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