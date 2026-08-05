Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Mitchell Klipper Sells 3,918 Shares

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) Director Mitchell Klipper sold 3,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $190,179.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,219.70. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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Steven Madden Price Performance

Steven Madden stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. 1,223,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business's 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.91. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $665.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $635.39 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. Piper Sandler set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Williams Trading set a $56.00 price target on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.75.

View Our Latest Report on Steven Madden

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 14.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,203 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,571 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Steven Madden by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 751,627 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,495,000 after buying an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company's stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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