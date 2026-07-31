Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the textile maker's stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SHOO. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

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Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $47.83 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.15. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $665.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $635.39 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $25,900.56. Following the sale, the director owned 8,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $322,038.29. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $230,276.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,574,848. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 6,270 shares of company stock worth $276,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 13.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,324 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,640 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Steven Madden by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 892 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company's stock.

Steven Madden News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Steven Madden this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.44 , surpassing the $0.33 analyst consensus and more than doubling the $0.20 reported a year earlier. Revenue rose 19.1% year over year to $665.9 million , exceeding expectations of $635.4 million. Steven Madden Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was , surpassing the $0.33 analyst consensus and more than doubling the $0.20 reported a year earlier. Revenue rose 19.1% year over year to , exceeding expectations of $635.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Management updated fiscal 2026 guidance to EPS of $2.05–$2.15 and revenue of approximately $2.8 billion . Coverage described the outlook as an improvement following a strong quarterly rebound, supporting the view that demand and margins are recovering. Steve Madden boosts outlook amid strong quarterly rebound

Management updated fiscal 2026 guidance to EPS of and revenue of approximately . Coverage described the outlook as an improvement following a strong quarterly rebound, supporting the view that demand and margins are recovering. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating and $52 price target, indicating continued confidence in the company’s earnings recovery and margin performance. The broader analyst consensus is “Moderate Buy.” Steven Madden Buy Rating Reaffirmed

Needham reaffirmed its rating and $52 price target, indicating continued confidence in the company’s earnings recovery and margin performance. The broader analyst consensus is “Moderate Buy.” Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, equivalent to $0.84 annually and an indicated yield of about 1.8%, adding shareholder-return support.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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