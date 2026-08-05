Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $48.86, with a volume of 1772108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.68.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Williams Trading set a $56.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $665.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Steven Madden's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Steven Madden's payout ratio is currently 42.21%.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In other news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $25,900.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $322,038.29. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $230,276.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,574,848. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,188 shares of company stock worth $466,075. Insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,208 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $115,613,000 after purchasing an additional 528,829 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,784,943 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $115,965,000 after buying an additional 367,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,539 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $82,046,000 after buying an additional 41,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,827 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $52,959,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,225,742 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $51,040,000 after buying an additional 87,450 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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