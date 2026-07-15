Stewart Information Services (STC) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $778.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stewart Information Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 0.5%

STC stock opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Stewart Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Stewart Information Services news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 10,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $783,509.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,414,299.12. The trade was a 15.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.87 per share, with a total value of $63,870.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,921.58. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,271 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STC. Zacks Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stewart Information Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STC

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation NYSE: STC is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

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