Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$190.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$180.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATZ. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$164.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Aritzia from C$155.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$110.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$171.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$193.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$183.13.

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Aritzia Stock Performance

ATZ traded up C$10.80 during trading on Friday, hitting C$159.78. 1,225,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,285. Aritzia has a one year low of C$70.70 and a one year high of C$174.52. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$152.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$131.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.16. The firm has a market cap of C$18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter. Aritzia had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of C$951.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

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