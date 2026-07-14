Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target to $90.00

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.28% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.50.

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Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:KGS opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock's fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Gas Services

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 4,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $313,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,412.12. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Chad Lenamon sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 87,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,917,660.26. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,523 shares of company stock worth $921,319. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,235 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company's stock worth $73,979,000 after buying an additional 730,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 95,108 shares of the company's stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company's stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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