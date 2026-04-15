Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$250.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WPM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$220.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$165.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$164.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$204.38.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$202.97. 245,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,934. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$105.36 and a 12 month high of C$226.68. The company has a market cap of C$92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$193.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$171.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.59% and a return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.4749013 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate.

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