Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $550.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $670.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $469.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $750.00 to $685.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $541.58.

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View Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $402.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $378.50 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.74.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,156.94. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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