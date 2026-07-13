Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for RXO (NYSE:RXO) Stock

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.33% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of RXO from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on RXO from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.08.

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View Our Latest Analysis on RXO

RXO Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $26.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. RXO has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $29.86.

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). RXO had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RXO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of RXO by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in RXO during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RXO

RXO Inc NYSE: RXO is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

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