Stifel Nicolaus Increases Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $115.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.25% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ICHR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ichor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.29.

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Ichor Trading Up 8.6%

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $96.44 on Friday. Ichor has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $113.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.32 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Greg Swyt sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $1,384,598.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,577.82. This represents a 24.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $961,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 165,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,586,824.82. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the technology company's stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 1,272.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 892,524 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 154,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company's stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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