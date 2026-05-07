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Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for MHA (LON:MHA) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026

Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus raised its target price for MHA from GBX 205 to GBX 210 and kept a Buy rating, implying a potential upside of 32.33% from the previous close.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a GBX 215 target, leaving the consensus price target at GBX 212.50 with two analysts rated Buy.
  • Shares rose 3.4% to GBX 158.70 on much higher-than-average volume; MHA has a market cap of about £450.8m and a PE ratio of 7.88.
  • Interested in MHA? Here are five stocks we like better.

MHA (LON:MHA - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 205 to GBX 210 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price suggests a potential upside of 32.33% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MHA in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a GBX 215 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MHA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 212.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MHA

MHA Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of LON MHA traded up GBX 5.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 158.70. The company had a trading volume of 695,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,027. MHA has a 12-month low of GBX 102 and a 12-month high of GBX 175. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 131.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 147.66. The stock has a market cap of £450.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.88.

About MHA

(Get Free Report)

MHA is a leading professional services provider of audit and assurance, tax, accountancy and advisory services. Founded in 1869, MHA is a leading professional services provider of audit and assurance, tax, accountancy and advisory services, based in the UK with an international presence. MHA considers itself as a “trusted advisor” to its clients, offering skills and services across multiple disciplines and sectors. Following the acquisition of Baker Tilly South-East Europe on 10 August 2025, MHA now employs more than 2,350 people and has 153 Partners across its network of 30 offices, in the UK, Ireland, South-East Europe and the Cayman Islands. MHA is the representative of the Baker Tilly International ("BTI") network in the UK.

See Also

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