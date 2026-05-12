Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms "Hold" Rating for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective points to a potential downside of 33.77% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.54.

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ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

GTM opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $40,849.33. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 76,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $451,238.64. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $209,694.01. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 139,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $820,596.65. This represents a 20.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 44,727 shares of company stock valued at $262,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company's stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ZoomInfo beat Q1 2026 estimates, reporting $0.28 EPS versus the $0.18 consensus and revenue of $310.2 million , with revenue up 1.5% year over year. Article Title

ZoomInfo beat Q1 2026 estimates, reporting versus the $0.18 consensus and revenue of , with revenue up 1.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised its full-year EPS outlook to $1.10-$1.12 , above prior expectations, suggesting management sees better profitability ahead. Article Title

The company also raised its full-year EPS outlook to , above prior expectations, suggesting management sees better profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest appears to be building, with unusual options activity showing a sharp increase in call buying ahead of the earnings release. Article Title

Investor interest appears to be building, with unusual options activity showing a sharp increase in call buying ahead of the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary suggests ZoomInfo is shifting toward a more intelligence-driven and consumption-based model, which could improve long-term positioning but may take time to show results. Article Title

Market commentary suggests ZoomInfo is shifting toward a more intelligence-driven and consumption-based model, which could improve long-term positioning but may take time to show results. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, ZoomInfo lowered revenue expectations, guiding FY 2026 revenue to about $1.185 billion-$1.205 billion and Q2 revenue to $300 million-$303 million , both below analyst expectations. Article Title

Despite the earnings beat, ZoomInfo lowered revenue expectations, guiding FY 2026 revenue to about and Q2 revenue to , both below analyst expectations. Negative Sentiment: The company said it will reduce its workforce by about 20% as part of a restructuring pivot, which signals cost pressure and slower growth expectations. Article Title

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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