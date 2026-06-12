Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.1250.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFIX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stitch Fix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

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Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $573.38 million, a PE ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $333.51 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. Stitch Fix's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Casey O'connor sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 480,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,479,428.72. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO David Aufderhaar sold 65,709 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $203,040.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,178,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,640,134.33. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 16.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 302.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,897,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4,898.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,664,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,902 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.9% in the third quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,046,077 shares of the company's stock worth $48,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,475 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $7,702,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Stitch Fix

Here are the key news stories impacting Stitch Fix this week:

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

Further Reading

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