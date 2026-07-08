Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) CFO Sells $257,568.40 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) CFO David Aufderhaar sold 67,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $257,568.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,102,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,978.51. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Stitch Fix Price Performance

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 1,327,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,536. The firm has a market cap of $473.68 million, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.51 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stitch Fix from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stitch Fix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stitch Fix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,232 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,418,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 142,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company's stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

Further Reading

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