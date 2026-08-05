Stock Buyback Program Announced by Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $14.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK traded down $77.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,350.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,684,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,398,219. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,717.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,141.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 5.20. Sandisk has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $39.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $33.28 by $5.97. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 371.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sandisk has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 44.000-46.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sandisk will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNDK. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore set a $3,100.00 target price on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,811.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $10,863,593. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fiscal Q4 results. Sandisk reported adjusted earnings of $39.25 per share, well above the $33.28–$34.24 consensus range, while revenue reached approximately $8.97 billion, up 371.6% year over year. Net income was about $6.9 billion, supported by stronger NAND pricing, higher volumes and margin expansion. Sandisk Corporation Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Sandisk reported adjusted earnings of $39.25 per share, well above the $33.28–$34.24 consensus range, while revenue reached approximately $8.97 billion, up 371.6% year over year. Net income was about $6.9 billion, supported by stronger NAND pricing, higher volumes and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: AI data-center demand remains a major growth driver. Sandisk said demand for memory and storage used in AI infrastructure is strengthening. Data-center revenue reportedly surged during fiscal 2026, while new customer agreements and enterprise SSD demand support the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Sandisk Forecasts Upbeat Quarterly Revenue on AI-Driven Demand

Sandisk said demand for memory and storage used in AI infrastructure is strengthening. Data-center revenue reportedly surged during fiscal 2026, while new customer agreements and enterprise SSD demand support the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns were increased. Sandisk expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $14 billion, potentially providing support for the stock and signaling management’s confidence in future cash generation. Sandisk Stock Slides Despite Revenue Surge and Buyback

Sandisk expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $14 billion, potentially providing support for the stock and signaling management’s confidence in future cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 fiscal 2027 guidance was mixed. Sandisk forecast earnings of $44–$46 per share, above the approximately $41.45 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $10.3–$10.8 billion brackets the roughly $10.4 billion consensus, with the midpoint implying continued growth but the low end falling short of expectations. Sandisk Slips as Mixed Guidance Overshadows Strong Q4 Results

Sandisk forecast earnings of $44–$46 per share, above the approximately $41.45 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $10.3–$10.8 billion brackets the roughly $10.4 billion consensus, with the midpoint implying continued growth but the low end falling short of expectations. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be questioning whether the growth and margin surge can last. Concerns include NAND pricing volatility, potential oversupply, competition from Chinese producers and the possibility that elevated expectations were not fully reflected in the revenue outlook. These concerns outweighed the strong quarterly beat in the immediate market reaction. Sandisk This Insane Growth May Not Be Good Enough

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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