Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on XPENG (NYSE:XPEV)

XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 41,939 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 82% compared to the average daily volume of 23,101 call options.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of XPENG from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.20 target price on shares of XPENG in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on XPENG from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of XPENG in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded XPENG from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XPENG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPENG

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPENG by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPENG by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 387,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPENG by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,535 shares of the company's stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPENG by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPENG by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company's stock.

XPENG Stock Performance

XPEV stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,716,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.12. XPENG has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

XPENG (NYSE:XPEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). XPENG had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, analysts expect that XPENG will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

XPENG Company Profile

XPENG Inc NYSE: XPEV is a China-based developer and manufacturer of smart electric vehicles. The company designs, engineers and sells battery-electric sedans and sport-utility vehicles along with related software and services. Founded in 2014, XPENG positions itself as a technology-driven automaker with a focus on vehicle connectivity, software-defined features and advanced driver assistance systems.

Product offerings center on passenger EVs spanning compact crossovers and midsize sedans, supported by in-house software platforms and over-the-air update capabilities.

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