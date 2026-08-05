Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 29,018 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 107% compared to the typical volume of 14,032 call options.

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Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP John Zahurancik sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $402,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 87,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,194,311.10. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 58,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,750. The trade was a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,904,146 shares of company stock worth $61,090,399 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company's stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,085,730 shares of the company's stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 604,983 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 5,489.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,780 shares of the company's stock worth $60,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,625,878 shares of the company's stock worth $51,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,423 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,232,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 227,080 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of FLNC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,935,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Fluence Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Fluence Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLNC

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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