Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 39,493 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 91% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,721 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trump Media & Technology Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 44,011.1% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

DJT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,632,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,125. Trump Media & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company's 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 4.10.

Key Headlines Impacting Trump Media & Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Trump Media & Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Trump Media announced a paid Truth Social API that gives institutional clients real-time access to posts, creating a new potential business line and subscription revenue opportunity. Trump Media unveils data feed for businesses tracking Truth Social posts

Trump Media announced a paid Truth Social API that gives institutional clients real-time access to posts, creating a new potential business line and subscription revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: The company says the service will be available to institutional customers starting next month, which could help broaden its monetization efforts beyond advertising and user growth. Trump Media to Sell Faster Access to President's Social Posts

The company says the service will be available to institutional customers starting next month, which could help broaden its monetization efforts beyond advertising and user growth. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity also suggests heightened trader interest, with call option volume running far above normal levels.

Unusual options activity also suggests heightened trader interest, with call option volume running far above normal levels. Negative Sentiment: Some investors may worry the move is more about monetizing political attention than proving durable operating growth, which could limit upside if the new service does not gain meaningful adoption.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group NASDAQ: DJT is a U.S.-based digital media and technology company focused on social networking and content distribution. The firm’s flagship offering, Truth Social, is designed as an alternative social media platform with features for user-generated posts, direct messaging and community engagement. In addition to its core social network, TMTG has signaled plans for a subscription-based streaming service and other digital content ventures under the TMTG+ brand, aiming to expand its multimedia footprint.

Founded in October 2021 by former President Donald J.

See Also

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