Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of GE HealthCare Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,956 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the average volume of 6,169 call options.

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Key Stories Impacting GE HealthCare Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: GEHC beat earnings and revenue estimates. Adjusted earnings were $1.13 per share, above the $1.04 consensus and up from $1.06 a year earlier. Revenue rose approximately 5.7% to $5.29 billion, slightly exceeding the $5.26 billion estimate. GE HealthCare Technologies Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted earnings were $1.13 per share, above the $1.04 consensus and up from $1.06 a year earlier. Revenue rose approximately 5.7% to $5.29 billion, slightly exceeding the $5.26 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Orders and backlog reached records. Orders increased 11.1%, with growth reported across every segment, while backlog climbed to $23.9 billion. The results suggest solid demand and improved visibility for future revenue. GEHC Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Orders increased 11.1%, with growth reported across every segment, while backlog climbed to $23.9 billion. The results suggest solid demand and improved visibility for future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Imaging demand supported profitability. Strong demand for diagnostic and imaging devices helped drive the quarterly performance. Refunds related to U.S. tariffs also benefited results. GE HealthCare Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates

Strong demand for diagnostic and imaging devices helped drive the quarterly performance. Refunds related to U.S. tariffs also benefited results. Positive Sentiment: Options activity reflected bullish positioning. Traders purchased 8,956 call options, about 45% above average call volume, indicating increased speculative interest following the earnings report.

Traders purchased 8,956 call options, about 45% above average call volume, indicating increased speculative interest following the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Management said Patient Care Solutions remains a focus as it works to restore growth and profitability, and the company is reviewing strategies for that business. This creates a continuing execution risk despite the strong consolidated results. GE HealthCare Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,663,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEHC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $105,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,678,189.40. This trade represents a 1.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Saccaro acquired 3,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,300,742.60. This trade represents a 3.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,725,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $596,024,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,655,000. Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21,045.4% during the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 4,365,462 shares of the company's stock worth $358,055,000 after buying an additional 4,344,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $287,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

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