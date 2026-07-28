Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Hubbell Put Options (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,505 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 995% compared to the average daily volume of 320 put options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $554.38.

View Our Latest Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:HUBB traded down $6.70 on Tuesday, hitting $491.26. The stock had a trading volume of 456,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,019. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $403.82 and a 1 year high of $565.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $488.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company's revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.250-20.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Hubbell will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Hubbell News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hubbell this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Hubbell reported adjusted EPS of $5.52, above the $5.31–$5.39 analyst estimates and up from $4.93 a year earlier. Revenue increased 15.3% year over year to $1.71 billion, surpassing the approximately $1.66 billion consensus. Hubbell Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Hubbell reported adjusted EPS of $5.52, above the $5.31–$5.39 analyst estimates and up from $4.93 a year earlier. Revenue increased 15.3% year over year to $1.71 billion, surpassing the approximately $1.66 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised above consensus. Hubbell forecast 2026 EPS of $20.25 to $20.55, compared with the $19.98 analyst estimate, and revenue of $6.8 billion to $6.9 billion versus consensus of $6.6 billion. The outlook suggests continued demand and earnings momentum. Hubbell Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Hubbell forecast 2026 EPS of $20.25 to $20.55, compared with the $19.98 analyst estimate, and revenue of $6.8 billion to $6.9 billion versus consensus of $6.6 billion. The outlook suggests continued demand and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Dividend support remains intact. Hubbell declared a quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record August 31. The indicated yield is approximately 1.2%.

Hubbell declared a quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record August 31. The indicated yield is approximately 1.2%. Neutral Sentiment: Investors may be weighing strong fundamentals against valuation. With HUBB trading at roughly 29 times earnings, the results and guidance beats may have been insufficient to generate further buying if investors had already priced in robust performance.

With HUBB trading at roughly 29 times earnings, the results and guidance beats may have been insufficient to generate further buying if investors had already priced in robust performance. Negative Sentiment: Bearish options activity was unusually elevated. Investors purchased 3,505 put options, nearly 10 times the typical daily volume of about 320 contracts. While options activity does not guarantee a decline, it signals heightened downside hedging or bearish speculation and likely contributed to near-term selling pressure.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Hubbell by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,865 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,775 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 32,380 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

Further Reading

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