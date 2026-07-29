Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,005 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 734% compared to the average volume of 600 put options.

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Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 14,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 448 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 650,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,748. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Gildan Activewear's payout ratio is 58.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIL. Zacks Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotia cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.21.

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About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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