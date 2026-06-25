Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of BlackBerry Call Options (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 138,075 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 121% compared to the typical daily volume of 62,613 call options.

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BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BB traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. 44,793,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,766,008. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.32 and a beta of 2.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. BlackBerry had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $96,354.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 899,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,959.76. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $106,472.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,854.68. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,171 shares of company stock worth $260,489. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 48.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company's stock.

More BlackBerry News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackBerry this week:

Positive Sentiment: BlackBerry reported Q1 EPS of $0.04, beating estimates, while revenue rose 26% year over year to about $153 million, helping fuel bullish sentiment. Article Title

BlackBerry reported Q1 EPS of $0.04, beating estimates, while revenue rose 26% year over year to about $153 million, helping fuel bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The company lifted its fiscal 2027 guidance, with both revenue and EPS outlooks pointing to continued growth above recent expectations. Article Title

The company lifted its fiscal 2027 guidance, with both revenue and EPS outlooks pointing to continued growth above recent expectations. Positive Sentiment: BlackBerry said QNX revenue surged nearly 26% and that embedded software and AI opportunities are expanding, reinforcing optimism around its core growth engines. Article Title

BlackBerry said QNX revenue surged nearly 26% and that embedded software and AI opportunities are expanding, reinforcing optimism around its core growth engines. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted its first cash-positive quarter in nine years and fifth consecutive quarter of positive GAAP net income, signs that profitability and cash generation are improving. Article Title

Management highlighted its first cash-positive quarter in nine years and fifth consecutive quarter of positive GAAP net income, signs that profitability and cash generation are improving. Positive Sentiment: Stifel initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $12 price target, adding analyst support to the rally. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded BlackBerry from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $4.40 to $8.20 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BB

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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