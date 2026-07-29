Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,026 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,567 call options.

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Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 2,768,732 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business's 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Newell Brands's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Newell Brands's payout ratio is presently -41.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Newell Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Read Our Latest Report on NWL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 464,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,016.40. This represents a 17.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,901.50. The trade was a 99.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,750 shares of company stock worth $812,396. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company's stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

Further Reading

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