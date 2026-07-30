Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded to "Market Perform" Rating by Hovde Group

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the bank's stock. Hovde Group's price target points to a potential upside of 2.24% from the company's previous close.

SYBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.50.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of SYBT opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 13.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Philip Poindexter sold 1,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $86,300.28. Following the sale, the president owned 53,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,772,615.68. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the bank's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company's stock.

Key Stock Yards Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stock Yards Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record quarterly earnings: Stock Yards Bancorp reported net income of $40.1 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Earnings exceeded analyst estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17 per share and increased from $1.15 per share a year earlier. Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Record Second Quarter Earnings

Stock Yards Bancorp reported net income of $40.1 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Earnings exceeded analyst estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17 per share and increased from $1.15 per share a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue also beat expectations: Quarterly revenue totaled $114.67 million, ahead of the $111.66 million consensus estimate. The company reported a 25.06% net margin and 13.58% return on equity, indicating solid profitability and operating performance. Stock Yards Bancorp Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Quarterly revenue totaled $114.67 million, ahead of the $111.66 million consensus estimate. The company reported a 25.06% net margin and 13.58% return on equity, indicating solid profitability and operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Positive momentum and valuation interest: Coverage highlights SYBT’s strengthening share-price momentum and considers whether the stock remains attractively valued. Its price is above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while its price-to-earnings ratio is approximately 18. Is Stock Yards Bancorp A Bargain As Its Share Price Momentum Builds?

Coverage highlights SYBT’s strengthening share-price momentum and considers whether the stock remains attractively valued. Its price is above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while its price-to-earnings ratio is approximately 18. Neutral Sentiment: Additional reports reviewed the quarter’s key operating metrics against Wall Street estimates and prior-year results, while a separate filing disclosed three insider transactions on July 28. The available reports do not establish whether those transactions were purchases or sales, limiting their immediate signal for investors. Stock Yards Q2 Earnings Key Metrics

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operating through its principal subsidiary, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co As a community-oriented financial institution, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individual consumers, small to mid-sized businesses, and municipalities. Its mission centers on fostering long-term client relationships through personalized service, local decision-making, and a commitment to sustainable growth in the markets it serves.

The bank's core products include a variety of deposit accounts ranging from personal checking and savings to commercial money market and time deposit offerings.

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