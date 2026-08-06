StoneCo (STNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.4626 per share and revenue of $708.2410 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. StoneCo had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 23.82%.The firm had revenue of $141.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.11 million. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $11.17 on Thursday. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity at StoneCo

In related news, Director Silvio Jose Morais sold 9,000 shares of StoneCo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $101,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $237,090. The trade was a 30.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on STNE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered StoneCo from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a "hold" rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut StoneCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on StoneCo from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STNE

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd., commonly known as Stone, is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides integrated digital payment solutions and related financial services to merchants. Through its cloud-based platform, Stone enables businesses of all sizes to accept a variety of payment methods, including point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile card readers and e-commerce gateways. In addition to payment acceptance, the company offers value-added services such as working capital loans, digital banking products and automated billing tools designed to help merchants manage cash flow and streamline operations.

Since its founding in 2012 by André Street and Eduardo Pontes, Stone has focused on serving over half a million merchants across Brazil's retail, restaurant and services sectors.

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