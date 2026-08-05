StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Issues Earnings Results

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 0.30%.

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StoneX Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.02. 949,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,749. The business's 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.91. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $94.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 96,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $7,071,281.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 410,379 shares in the company, valued at $30,220,309.56. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 77,310 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $6,118,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 738,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,427,335.68. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,455,027 shares of company stock worth $114,078,877. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 915 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,432 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded StoneX Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut StoneX Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneX Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNEX

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc NASDAQ: SNEX is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

Further Reading

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