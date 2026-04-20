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StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Given a C$6.25 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
StorageVault Canada logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • Analysts at National Bank Financial assigned a C$6.25 price target and an "outperform" rating on StorageVault Canada, implying about a 37.36% upside from the company's current price.
  • TSE:SVI traded around C$4.55 mid-day with a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a one‑year range of C$3.55–C$5.39 (50‑day and 200‑day SMAs: C$4.64 and C$4.81).
  • In its latest quarter the company reported EPS of C($0.04) on revenue of C$86.74 million, with a negative return on equity (~12.09%) and a negative net margin (~3.74%).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI - Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$6.25 target price by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.36% from the company's current price.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

TSE:SVI traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.55. 109,443 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,044. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.55 and a one year high of C$5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -133.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.81.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 3.74%.The business had revenue of C$86.74 million for the quarter.

About StorageVault Canada

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company's property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations. The Portable Storage segment involves delivering a portable storage unit to the customer. The Management Division involves revenues generated from the management of stores owned by third parties.

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Analyst Recommendations for StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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