Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA) Issues Earnings Results

Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports. Strata Critical Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 20.56%.

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Strata Critical Medical Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 770,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,807. Strata Critical Medical has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.93 million, a PE ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 2.25. The firm's 50-day moving average is $5.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Strata Critical Medical from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRTA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strata Critical Medical news, CEO Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 29,730 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $174,515.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,892,774 shares in the company, valued at $11,110,583.38. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO William A. Heyburn sold 31,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $185,908.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,548,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,092,612.39. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,931 shares of company stock valued at $687,184. Insiders own 15.50% of the company's stock.

Strata Critical Medical Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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