Stratasys (SSYS) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Stratasys to post earnings of $0.0075 per share and revenue of $138.4780 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 21.00%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stratasys to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Stratasys Stock Up 1.8%

SSYS stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $772.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.94. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Stratasys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Stratasys from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stratasys

About Stratasys

Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.

The company's product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.

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