Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

Strategic Education has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $8.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

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Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 724,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,172. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.50. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.55 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Strategic Education

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategic Education this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 4.9% year over year to $337.3 million , exceeding analyst expectations of $327.6 million. Growth was driven by strength in Education Technology Services, higher U.S. higher-education revenue per student, and favorable foreign-exchange effects. Strategic Education Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 4.9% year over year to , exceeding analyst expectations of $327.6 million. Growth was driven by strength in Education Technology Services, higher U.S. higher-education revenue per student, and favorable foreign-exchange effects. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $1.76 per share , up from $1.54 a year earlier, indicating continued profitability and earnings growth even though the result fell slightly below consensus. Strategic Education Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Adjusted earnings were , up from $1.54 a year earlier, indicating continued profitability and earnings growth even though the result fell slightly below consensus. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s move higher brought it close to its 12-month high, with trading volume running above its average. Its valuation metrics, including a P/E ratio near 15.5 and PEG ratio below 1, may have supported investor interest following the revenue beat.

The stock’s move higher brought it close to its 12-month high, with trading volume running above its average. Its valuation metrics, including a P/E ratio near 15.5 and PEG ratio below 1, may have supported investor interest following the revenue beat. Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed the quarterly performance and operating trends during the earnings call, which investors will use to assess enrollment momentum, segment performance, and the company’s outlook. Strategic Education Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management discussed the quarterly performance and operating trends during the earnings call, which investors will use to assess enrollment momentum, segment performance, and the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS missed consensus estimates by approximately $0.03–$0.04, with analysts expecting roughly $1.79–$1.80 per share. The shortfall limits the upside impact of the otherwise solid revenue performance. Strategic Education Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

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