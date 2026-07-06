Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the health services provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price points to a potential upside of 12.37% from the company's current price.

STRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Strategic Education from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered Strategic Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.67.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRA

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $80.98 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $87.38.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.09). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $305.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Strategic Education's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Thawley purchased 665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,352.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,154 shares in the company, valued at $883,717.34. This represents a 5.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christa Hokenson sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,600. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 62,355.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,467,702 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $117,710,000 after buying an additional 1,465,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Strategic Education by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,740 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $121,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,089 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $70,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,040 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $48,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Strategic Education by 30.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 454,509 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $37,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106,487 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

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