Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $87.86 and last traded at $87.62, with a volume of 724567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.39.The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Strategic Education's payout ratio is 42.40%.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research set a $105.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Strategic Education from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Strategic Education from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $92.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STRA

Strategic Education Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.04). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Strategic Education's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Strategic Education

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategic Education this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic Education reported second-quarter revenue of $337.3 million , up 4.9% year over year. Growth was driven by the Education Technology Services segment, higher U.S. higher-education revenue per student and favorable foreign-exchange effects. Strategic Education Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Strategic Education reported second-quarter revenue of , up 4.9% year over year. Growth was driven by the Education Technology Services segment, higher U.S. higher-education revenue per student and favorable foreign-exchange effects. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings rose to $1.76 per share from $1.54 a year earlier, while the board declared a $0.60-per-share quarterly dividend , equivalent to $2.40 annually and an indicated yield of approximately 2.7%. The dividend is payable September 14 to shareholders of record September 4. Strategic Education Dividend and Earnings Information

Quarterly earnings rose to from $1.54 a year earlier, while the board declared a , equivalent to $2.40 annually and an indicated yield of approximately 2.7%. The dividend is payable September 14 to shareholders of record September 4. Neutral Sentiment: The second-quarter earnings call focused on the company’s operating performance and segment-level growth, providing investors with additional context on the results and outlook. Strategic Education Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The second-quarter earnings call focused on the company’s operating performance and segment-level growth, providing investors with additional context on the results and outlook. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share fell short of analyst estimates near $1.79-$1.80, and some reports cited revenue below consensus expectations. The earnings miss may limit upside despite the year-over-year improvement. Strategic Education Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, insider Christa Hokenson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,600. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 62,355.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,467,702 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $117,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,352 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,296 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 115.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,117 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $18,588,000 after purchasing an additional 115,801 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $9,615,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 30.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 454,509 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $37,706,000 after buying an additional 106,487 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

Further Reading

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