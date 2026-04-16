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Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Strategic Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Shares of Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) reached GBX 6.30 and last traded at GBX 6.16 on heavy volume (~65.13m), up from the prior close of GBX 5.80.
  • Key financials show momentum and modest valuation: a 50‑day/200‑day moving average of GBX 3.96/2.25, market cap of £173.6m, P/E of 10.03, quick ratio 1.49, current ratio 0.98 and debt/equity of 13.25.
  • Operational focus: The producer operates in the UK and USA (plus projects in Australia) and intends to use cash flow from US operations to advance the Redmoor Tungsten‑Tin‑Copper Project (acquired with an inferred 11.7Mt at 1.17% tin equivalent).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.30 and last traded at GBX 6.16, with a volume of 65131633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.80.

Strategic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The firm has a market cap of £173.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.76.

About Strategic Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Minerals (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDY) is a producing minerals company, actively developing strategic projects in the UK, United States and Australia. In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company's main countries of operation are the UK and USA. In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia. The company continues to seek opportunities to monetise the asset. In 2019, the company completed the 100% acquisition of Cornwall Resources Limited and the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper Project, with a 2019 JORC-compliant, Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 11.7Mt at 1.17% Tin equivalent, made up of Tungsten, Tin and Copper. Strategic Minerals' primary objective is to utilise cash flow from existing operations in the USA to accelerate development of the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper Project in Cornwall, UK with world-class potential.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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