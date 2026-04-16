Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

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Strategic Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc ( LON:SML Get Free Report ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.30 and last traded at GBX 6.16, with a volume of 65131633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The firm has a market cap of £173.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.76.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDY) is a producing minerals company, actively developing strategic projects in the UK, United States and Australia. In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company's main countries of operation are the UK and USA. In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia. The company continues to seek opportunities to monetise the asset. In 2019, the company completed the 100% acquisition of Cornwall Resources Limited and the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper Project, with a 2019 JORC-compliant, Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 11.7Mt at 1.17% Tin equivalent, made up of Tungsten, Tin and Copper. Strategic Minerals' primary objective is to utilise cash flow from existing operations in the USA to accelerate development of the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper Project in Cornwall, UK with world-class potential.

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