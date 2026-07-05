Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.8667.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

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Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other news, CEO Phong Le acquired 11,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $998,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,308.48. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and have sold 192,922 shares valued at $25,104,214. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in Strategy by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Strategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy’s new Digital Credit Capital Framework includes a $2 billion buyback program and a higher dividend on STRC preferred shares, which could support the stock by improving liquidity management and helping close the preferred’s discount to par. Article Title

Strategy’s new Digital Credit Capital Framework includes a $2 billion buyback program and a higher dividend on STRC preferred shares, which could support the stock by improving liquidity management and helping close the preferred’s discount to par. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentators said the new capital plan and balance-sheet flexibility could help Strategy outperform Bitcoin in certain market conditions, contributing to recent upside in the shares. Article Title

Several analysts and market commentators said the new capital plan and balance-sheet flexibility could help Strategy outperform Bitcoin in certain market conditions, contributing to recent upside in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Phong Le bought 11,000 shares of STRC preferred stock, a signal of insider confidence, though the move is in the preferred shares rather than common stock. Article Title

CEO Phong Le bought 11,000 shares of STRC preferred stock, a signal of insider confidence, though the move is in the preferred shares rather than common stock. Neutral Sentiment: Michael Saylor continues to promote Strategy’s Bitcoin-linked “digital credit” model, reinforcing the company’s long-term thesis even as investors debate whether the approach is becoming more complex. Article Title

Michael Saylor continues to promote Strategy’s Bitcoin-linked “digital credit” model, reinforcing the company’s long-term thesis even as investors debate whether the approach is becoming more complex. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan and other critics warned that allowing Bitcoin sales to fund preferred dividends could increase volatility and weaken the company’s long-held “never sell” message. Article Title

JPMorgan and other critics warned that allowing Bitcoin sales to fund preferred dividends could increase volatility and weaken the company’s long-held “never sell” message. Negative Sentiment: Bitwise’s Matt Hougan said Strategy may be a “less important” Bitcoin buyer in the next cycle, while other reports highlighted concerns about dilution, insider selling in the broader setup, and the company’s heavy dependence on crypto sentiment. Article Title

Strategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.54. Strategy has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($16.49) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strategy will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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