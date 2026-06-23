Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Hits New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $103.52 and last traded at $103.75, with a volume of 15926789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.46.

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Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Phong Le bought 11,000 shares for about $998,800, a move that signals insider confidence after recent weakness in the stock. Article Title

CEO Phong Le bought 11,000 shares for about $998,800, a move that signals insider confidence after recent weakness in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Strategy disclosed it added 520 Bitcoin for about $34.9 million and increased its USD reserve by $300 million to $1.4 billion, reinforcing its long-term Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Article Title

Strategy disclosed it added 520 Bitcoin for about $34.9 million and increased its USD reserve by $300 million to $1.4 billion, reinforcing its long-term Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Positive Sentiment: Michael Saylor’s “orange dots” post and related commentary fueled speculation that more Bitcoin purchases are coming, which can support sentiment around MSTR. Article Title

Michael Saylor’s “orange dots” post and related commentary fueled speculation that more Bitcoin purchases are coming, which can support sentiment around MSTR. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage continues to frame Strategy as a proxy for Bitcoin exposure, so the stock remains highly sensitive to crypto price swings rather than software fundamentals. Article Title

Media coverage continues to frame Strategy as a proxy for Bitcoin exposure, so the stock remains highly sensitive to crypto price swings rather than software fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Investor anxiety has risen after reports that Strategy halted new STRC preferred-share sales and sold Bitcoin to help cover dividend obligations, raising dilution and financing concerns. Article Title

Investor anxiety has risen after reports that Strategy halted new STRC preferred-share sales and sold Bitcoin to help cover dividend obligations, raising dilution and financing concerns. Negative Sentiment: Commentary that Strategy’s financing engine is “starting to creak” added to fears that the company’s Bitcoin-buying model is becoming less reliable. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Strategy

Strategy Stock Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $152.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($16.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phong Le acquired 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.80 per share, for a total transaction of $998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 1,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $241,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,044 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,088.96. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and sold 192,122 shares worth $25,030,501. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 21.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,478 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,506 shares of the software maker's stock worth $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares in the last quarter. Daviman Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,550,520 shares of the software maker's stock worth $499,593,000 after buying an additional 842,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Strategy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,255,770 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $404,622,000 after buying an additional 87,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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