Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $22.26 EPS

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($24.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.19) by ($22.26), FiscalAI reports. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $32.52 earnings per share. Strategy's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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Strategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $4.41 on Thursday, reaching $97.74. 13,369,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,076,756. Strategy has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $414.36. The company's 50 day moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average is $135.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,925,451.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,160,669.09. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,338,320. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and have sold 183,672 shares worth $23,535,268. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 136.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,905 shares of the software maker's stock worth $16,125,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 59.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Strategy by 22.0% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MSTR shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Strategy from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Strategy from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 target price on Strategy in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.31.

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Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bitcoin holdings remain a major catalyst: Strategy held 843,775 BTC at the end of the quarter, reinforcing its position as one of the largest publicly traded sources of Bitcoin exposure. The company also raised approximately $17.06 billion through its capital programs by late July. Strategy Bitcoin holdings and Q2 loss

Strategy held 843,775 BTC at the end of the quarter, reinforcing its position as one of the largest publicly traded sources of Bitcoin exposure. The company also raised approximately $17.06 billion through its capital programs by late July. Positive Sentiment: Liquidity reduced near-term financing concerns: Strategy reported a U.S. dollar reserve of about $3.75 billion, intended to cover approximately 2.1 years of preferred-stock dividends and debt interest. Management also repurchased discounted STRC preferred shares, potentially supporting the capital structure. Strategy liquidity and Bitcoin buying outlook

Strategy reported a U.S. dollar reserve of about $3.75 billion, intended to cover approximately 2.1 years of preferred-stock dividends and debt interest. Management also repurchased discounted STRC preferred shares, potentially supporting the capital structure. Neutral Sentiment: Management remains committed to Bitcoin and its governance: Executive Chairman Michael Saylor reiterated a long-term bullish view of Bitcoin and argued that protocol changes should be rare. The comments support Strategy’s strategic identity but do not provide a new operating or earnings catalyst. Strategy Bitcoin protocol comments

Executive Chairman Michael Saylor reiterated a long-term bullish view of Bitcoin and argued that protocol changes should be rare. The comments support Strategy’s strategic identity but do not provide a new operating or earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 results showed substantial reported losses: Strategy posted an $8.22 billion net loss, or $24.45 per share, versus a $10.02 billion profit a year earlier. The loss primarily reflected unrealized Bitcoin losses following lower cryptocurrency prices. EPS significantly missed the consensus estimate of a $2.19 loss, while revenue of $122.37 million was slightly below expectations. Strategy Q2 earnings and Bitcoin-related loss

Strategy posted an $8.22 billion net loss, or $24.45 per share, versus a $10.02 billion profit a year earlier. The loss primarily reflected unrealized Bitcoin losses following lower cryptocurrency prices. EPS significantly missed the consensus estimate of a $2.19 loss, while revenue of $122.37 million was slightly below expectations. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin purchases remain paused and dilution continues: Strategy did not add to its Bitcoin holdings for a fifth consecutive week while selling 5.43 million common shares for about $544.5 million. The pause removes an important accumulation catalyst, and new share issuance can dilute existing shareholders. A director’s recent sale of 1,950 shares adds a modest insider-selling overhang. Strategy share sales and Bitcoin buying pause

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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