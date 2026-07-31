Strategy's (MSTR) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the software maker's stock. BTIG Research's price target indicates a potential upside of 155.78% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MSTR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.31.

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Strategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.32. Strategy has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $414.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.54.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($24.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($22.26). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $32.52 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategy will post 57.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $2,331,847.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,320. The trade was a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $11,129,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 119,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,238,695.25. This trade represents a 43.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and sold 181,422 shares valued at $23,144,128. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Strategy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,656,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Strategy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,132,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Strategy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,127,301 shares of the software maker's stock worth $931,043,000 after purchasing an additional 138,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Strategy by 373.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $727,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy reported holding 843,775 BTC as of July 26, representing substantial year-to-date growth. The company also raised approximately $17.1 billion through capital programs and built a $3.75 billion U.S. dollar reserve , enough to cover more than two years of preferred-stock dividends and interest obligations. Strategy reports Q2 2026 loss as Bitcoin slump drives unrealized losses

Strategy reported holding as of July 26, representing substantial year-to-date growth. The company also raised approximately $17.1 billion through capital programs and built a , enough to cover more than two years of preferred-stock dividends and interest obligations. Positive Sentiment: Management’s liquidity measures, including repurchasing discounted STRC preferred shares, may ease concerns about near-term financing pressure. Investors also see the cash reserve as potentially allowing Strategy to resume Bitcoin purchases. Why Strategy may restart Bitcoin buys

Management’s liquidity measures, including repurchasing discounted STRC preferred shares, may ease concerns about near-term financing pressure. Investors also see the cash reserve as potentially allowing Strategy to resume Bitcoin purchases. Neutral Sentiment: Bitcoin recovered above $65,000 after a recent sell-off, providing a supportive backdrop for MSTR because the company’s valuation is closely tied to its cryptocurrency holdings. Cryptocurrency prices recover

Bitcoin recovered above $65,000 after a recent sell-off, providing a supportive backdrop for MSTR because the company’s valuation is closely tied to its cryptocurrency holdings. Negative Sentiment: Strategy posted an $8.22 billion Q2 net loss , or $24.45 per diluted share, versus a profit of roughly $10 billion a year earlier. The result was driven primarily by an $8.32 billion unrealized loss on Bitcoin, while revenue rose 6.9% year over year to $122.4 million but slightly missed estimates. Strategy misses Q2 earnings estimates

Strategy posted an , or $24.45 per diluted share, versus a profit of roughly $10 billion a year earlier. The result was driven primarily by an $8.32 billion unrealized loss on Bitcoin, while revenue rose 6.9% year over year to $122.4 million but slightly missed estimates. Negative Sentiment: The company sold approximately $218.4 million of Bitcoin to help fund preferred dividends and sold 5.43 million common shares for about $544.5 million. Continued asset sales and equity issuance raise dilution concerns and signal pressure from its capital structure. Strategy share sales draw criticism

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

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