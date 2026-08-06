Strattec Security (STRT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Strattec Security to post earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $146.7680 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.35 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, analysts expect Strattec Security to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Strattec Security Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $88.96 on Thursday. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96.

Strattec Security announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 28th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer Lynn Slater acquired 801 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $50,030.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,933.04. The trade was a 1.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.37 per share, for a total transaction of $61,370.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,748 shares in the company, valued at $475,494.76. The trade was a 14.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,598 shares of company stock valued at $286,440. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Strattec Security by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,907 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 3.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,919 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,231 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STRT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Strattec Security from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Freedom Capital upgraded Strattec Security from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Strattec Security in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Strattec Security from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strattec Security

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation is a Wisconsin‐based designer and manufacturer of mechanical and electronic locking systems for the global automotive market. Established more than five decades ago, the company supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket with a broad portfolio of lock and key solutions tailored to passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles.

The company's product range includes mechanical locking systems such as door lock cylinders, ignition lock modules, key blanks and door handles, as well as electromechanical and keyless‐entry systems.

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