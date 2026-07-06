Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. Sells 10,000 Shares

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 961,129 shares in the company, valued at $27,776,628.10. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 117,612 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $3,296,664.36.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 720 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $21,621.60.

On Monday, May 4th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $297,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 4,916 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $147,627.48.

On Monday, April 27th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 20,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 493 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $14,883.67.

On Friday, April 24th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 4,483 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $134,579.66.

On Friday, April 17th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 44,323 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,328,803.54.

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Stratus Properties Price Performance

STRS stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $220.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 74.96%.The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Stratus Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STRS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stratus Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratus Properties has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stratus Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stratus Properties by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stratus Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,488 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties, Inc NASDAQ: STRS is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

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