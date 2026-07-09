Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Sells $790,087.20 in Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 28,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $790,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 784,797 shares in the company, valued at $21,589,765.47. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 30,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $825,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $289,000.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 117,612 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $3,296,664.36.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 720 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $21,621.60.

On Monday, May 4th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $297,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 4,916 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $147,627.48.

On Monday, April 27th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 20,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 493 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $14,883.67.

On Friday, April 24th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00.

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Stratus Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 248,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,679. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Stratus Properties Inc. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $32.93.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 74.96% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Stratus Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STRS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stratus Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on STRS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the first quarter valued at $383,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Stratus Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,136 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,488 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company's stock.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties, Inc NASDAQ: STRS is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

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