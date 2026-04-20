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Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Stratus Properties (STRS) from a "hold" to a Buy, while Weiss Ratings moved shares from "sell (d)" to "hold (c-)" and MarketBeat's consensus remains "Hold".
  • Stratus reported $2.41 EPS on $8.30M revenue with a 40.06% net margin; the stock trades around $29.90 (12‑month range $15.10–$32.93), market cap ≈ $238.6M and a P/E of ~20.5.
  • Major shareholder Oasis Management sold 29,788 shares (~$895,725), insiders have sold 57,996 shares in the past 90 days and now own 10% of the company, while institutional investors hold about 61.63%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Stratus Properties.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRS

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $29.90 on Monday. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $238.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 40.06%.The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 29,788 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $895,725.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,076,064 shares in the company, valued at $32,357,244.48. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 57,996 shares of company stock worth $1,747,484 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,286 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,770 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,395 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 59,147 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company's stock.

About Stratus Properties

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties, Inc NASDAQ: STRS is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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