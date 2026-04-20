Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRS

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $29.90 on Monday. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $238.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 40.06%.The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 29,788 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $895,725.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,076,064 shares in the company, valued at $32,357,244.48. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 57,996 shares of company stock worth $1,747,484 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,286 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,770 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,395 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 59,147 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company's stock.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties, Inc NASDAQ: STRS is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

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