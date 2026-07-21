Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Shares Down 2.1% - Here's Why

Shares of Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW - Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.85. 24,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 38,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STRW shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Strawberry Fields REIT to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a report on Monday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.83.

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Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00.

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. Strawberry Fields REIT had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Strawberry Fields REIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Strawberry Fields REIT's dividend payout ratio is 133.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,693 shares of the company's stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,431 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Strawberry Fields REIT by 39.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 109 healthcare facilities comprise 99 skilled nursing facilities, eight assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

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