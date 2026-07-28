Stride (LRN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $626.2630 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Stride (NYSE:LRN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.69 million. Stride had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 12.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Stride Stock Performance

NYSE:LRN traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.22. 73,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $60.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $109.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Stride by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Stride by 482.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 617 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stride by 481.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company's stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc NYSE: LRN is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company's blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

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