Stride (NYSE:LRN) Earns "Outperform" Rating from Barrington Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.05% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stride from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stride from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $109.75.

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Stride Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $93.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.75. Stride has a twelve month low of $60.61 and a twelve month high of $171.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 134,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc NYSE: LRN is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company's blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

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