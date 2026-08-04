Stride (NYSE:LRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stride (NYSE:LRN - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $636.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.52 million. Stride had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 25.20%.

Here are the key takeaways from Stride's conference call:

Fiscal 2026 results were solid: revenue increased 4.7% to $2.518 billion, adjusted operating income rose nearly 7% to $498.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA grew 8.2% to $617.6 million.

revenue increased 4.7% to $2.518 billion, adjusted operating income rose nearly 7% to $498.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA grew 8.2% to $617.6 million. Career Learning remained a key growth engine, with revenue up 19% and enrollment up 14%, offsetting a 2% revenue decline and 2.5% enrollment decrease in General Education.

Early fiscal 2027 indicators are mixed: applications are slightly below last year, but conversion and re-registration rates are higher. Management expects a difficult year-over-year count-date comparison, while indicating that in-year enrollment growth should resume and formal guidance will come with first-quarter results.

Stride appointed longtime board member Bob Knowling as CEO to lead its next growth phase, with a focus on student outcomes, technology, product expansion, and go-to-market execution; the company also extended its $311 million share-repurchase authorization through October 2027.

Stride acknowledged performance issues at Lone Star Online Academy, which led Roscoe Independent School District not to renew its contract, creating a risk of additional contract losses despite efforts to place affected families in other Texas programs.

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Stride Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Stride stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.11. Stride has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $171.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRN. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Stride from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.75.

View Our Latest Report on Stride

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Stride by 482.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 617 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 481.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company's stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc NYSE: LRN is a technology-driven education company that designs and delivers online learning solutions for students and adult learners. Through long-term partnerships with state-authorized public school districts, Stride operates virtual academies that serve K-12 students across the United States. The company's blended-learning model combines digital curriculum, live teaching support and data analytics to personalize instruction and monitor student progress.

In addition to its K-12 offerings, Stride provides a portfolio of career and workforce readiness programs under its Stride Career Prep division.

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